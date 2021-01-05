Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was reported dead on Sunday.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Lorne Avenue following a report of the death, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Investigators from the SPS major crime and forensic identification section are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, SPS said.

SPS is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.