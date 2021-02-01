Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in a Dartmouth residence on Sunday night.

Police say at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers responded to a report of a sudden death in a residence on Rosedale Drive in Dartmouth.

A deceased woman was located at the residence. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

