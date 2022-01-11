Police investigate sudden death of woman west of Edmonton

RCMP in Evansburg. Alta., are investigating after a woman was found dead, partially covered in snow last week.

On Jan. 3, around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a body in an alley near 49 Street and 50 Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found a 27-year-old woman unresponsive and covered in snow. Police said the circumstances of her death are under investigation.

An autopsy was done on Jan. 7 in Edmonton. Police said findings are “pending” as they await results from the lab tests.

The Alberta Major Crimes Unit will continue to investigate the sudden death but no further details will be released.

Evansburg is about 107 kilometres west of Edmonton.