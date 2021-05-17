Police investigate Sunday evening hit-and-run of 50-year-old

A man was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening and left lying injured in a crosswalk, police say.

According to EPS, at approximately 11:07 p.m. Sunday evening, officers found a 50-year-old man injured on the ground in the north crosswalk at the intersection of 101 Street and 106 Avenue.

EMS treated the man on scene and transported him to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was struck by a silver sedan or truck that may have travelled northbound on 101 Street.

EPS major collisions unit continues to investigate the incident and are asking for anyone who was in the area, witnessed the incident, or may have dash camera footage to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.