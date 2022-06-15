Police investigate suspicious apartment fire

Damage is estimated at $100,000 after an apartment fire near downtown London.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 100 block of King Street near Budweiser Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and members of the London police Street Crime Unit, the London Fire Department (LFD) and the Office of the Fire Marshal are now investigating.

No injuries were reported.

Incident update - King St: secondary search complete. Continuing to ventilate upper floors above the fire. Fire is out. Crews cycling through and rehabbing. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/AxZkmuiMBW