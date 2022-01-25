Police investigate suspicious death after human remains found in Fort McMurray
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Alberta Major Crimes Unit is investigating after human remains were found in Fort McMurray on Monday.
In a release on Tuesday, police said the circumstances surrounding the death are believed to be suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
RCMP did not provide a more specific location, and the gender, age and name of the victim were not released. Mounties did not say how long they believe the remains were there.
According to investigators, there is no threat to public safety.
-
City, shelters and community partners work together to help those experiencing homelessnessEmergency shelter providers and community partners have been working together to meet the needs of Windsor’s homeless community while the shelter system has been strained due to COVID-19.
-
Parole extended for Saanich, B.C. murderer Derik LordThe Parole Board of Canada has extended parole privileges for Derik Lord, a Saanich, B.C., man who was found guilty of killing a friend's mother and grandmother for promised inheritance money and property.
-
Police investigate sudden death at Halifax hotelThe Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in the city.
-
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremonyNova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospitalHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.