Police investigate suspicious death after human remains found in Fort McMurray

The Alberta Major Crimes Unit is investigating after human remains were found in Fort McMurray on Monday.

In a release on Tuesday, police said the circumstances surrounding the death are believed to be suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

RCMP did not provide a more specific location, and the gender, age and name of the victim were not released. Mounties did not say how long they believe the remains were there.

According to investigators, there is no threat to public safety.