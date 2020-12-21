A 31-year-old man from Grand Falls, N.B. has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of a 32-year-old woman on Monday morning.

Grand Falls police say they responded to a call at a convenience store on Tobique Rd. at 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Police say a woman entered a convenience store in need of medical attention, before collapsing and dying as a result of her injuries.

A suspect was arrested on site.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jonathan Lee-William Beck Fontaine of Grand Falls appeared in Edmundston Provincial Court and was charged with second degree murder.

Beck Fontaine was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2021.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.