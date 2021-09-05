Police investigate suspicious death in Truro
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
Police in Truro are investigating a suspicious death that occurred early Sunday morning.
Officers say they were called to an address on Robie Street around 2 a.m.
Police are currently on the scene as the investigation is ongoing.
"There is nothing to indicate a risk to the general public at this time," reads the release.
Police say it will release further details later in the day.
