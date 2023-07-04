Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax

Yellow police tape cordoned off a Middle Sackville home Tuesday, where police say a man has died under suspicious circumstances.

Police say a neighbour found a 71-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries at the home on Sackville Drive Monday evening.

Police and paramedics responded just after 9 p.m., and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Halifax RCMP’s major crime unit is leading the investigation.

Police don’t think incident was random and say there is no risk the public.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.