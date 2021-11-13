iHeartRadio

Police investigate suspicious death overnight in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth overnight.

Police say they were called to Braeside Court at 1:47 am. Saturday morning after reports of an unresponsive man inside.

According to police, officers located a deceased man inside.

Investigators are still in the early stages of the investigation, police say.

"We will provide an update as soon as more information is available."

