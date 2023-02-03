Police investigate suspicious fire outside Victoria hotel

Police in Victoria are investigating a suspicious fire overnight in the city's downtown core.

The fire was spotted before midnight Thursday outside the Regent Hotel at 1234 Wharf St.

"The file is in the initial stages of investigation but is being treated as suspicious at this time," Victoria police spokesperson Const. Terri Healy said Friday morning.

At least one shuttle van parked outside the hotel was heavily damaged in the blaze. The van remained behind police tape Friday morning.

There is no indication anyone was injured in the blaze, which sent smoke across the city's downtown and over the Inner Harbour.

In video submitted to CTV News, flames can be seen leaping from the hotel's parking area while a vehicle horn sounds continuously.