Police investigate theft at Circle K on Bayfield Street in Barrie

Police are investigating reports of a theft at a convenience store in Barrie on Friday afternoon.

Barrie police say a suspect went into the Circle K on Bayfield Street near Wellington Street around 4:30 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say the suspect ran from the store.

The K9 unit was called but was unsuccessful in locating the culprit.

No arrest has been made at this point.

Anyone with information should contact Barrie Police Services.