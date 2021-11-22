Police investigate theft of painting from Halifax gallery

Halifax Regional Police is requesting the public’s help with their investigation into the theft of a painting from a gallery in the city.

On Sept. 29, police say they received a report that a valuable painting had been stolen from a gallery on Doyle Street earlier in the day.

Police have released pictures of the suspect and the painting.

The suspect is described as a man with dark hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing a blue tracksuit (hoodie and sweatpants), black and white sneakers, and what appears to be a black mask.

The painting is described as a small 8” x 10” oil painting by Marc Aurele de Foy Suzor- Coté, from the late 1800s to early 1900s. The painting has a gold gilded frame and is valued at $12,500.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to contact Crime Stoppers.