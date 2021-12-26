Police investigate theft of truck, equipment in Cumberland County

Police in Cumberland County are investigating after the theft of a truck and equipment from a property in Spencer’s Island.

Cumberland County District RCMP say in the last two weeks, a number of items have been taken from a property on Highway 209.

The items include:

A white 1999 Ford F450 truck with a black dump body with vehicle identification number (VIN) 1FDXF47F6XEC13087. The truck has red lettering on the door ‘Geldart & Sons Excavating.’

A black 2001 low-bed tilt-bed car trailer with dual axle and curved wheel covers. The trailer is 18 feet long and has a wooden deck. The trailer has a VIN of 2CUB23GA112009793. The frame is slightly bent on the left side.

A black 2008 utility trailer with a single axle. The trailer is approximately six-eight feet long with VIN: 2SWUW11A28G392140.

A CAT 303E CR excavator with rubber tracks and thumb attachment. It also included a two-foot wide digging bucket and a front bull-dozer plow. On the body of the excavator there are Atlantic CAT stencils and Red Hewlett Rentals stickers. The number 35302 is stenciled on the sides of the boom with black paint and it had a VIN of CAT0303EJHHM00394.

A green 2006 Honda Forman 450 ATV. The ATV is missing the rear right side black rubber mud-flap.

Approximately 25 green Military brand fuel cans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.