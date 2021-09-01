Police investigate three arson fires in Osgoode

The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is appealing for the public's help after three arson fires in Osgoode overnight.

Police say at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, some sports equipment outside a home in the 5700 block of Eloise Crescent was set on fire.

Minutes later, officers responded to a vehicle fire at an adjacent property. Police say two vehicles were set on fire and severely damaged.

Police say later in the morning, an unknown person attempted to set fire to a mobile toilet in the 3300 block of Bramble Lane, one block over from Eloise Crescent. Minor damage was reported.

All three fires have been deemed to be arsons and are being investigated by the Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587.