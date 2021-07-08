Police investigate three break and enters near Hubbards, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP is investigating three break and enters in the Queensland and Hubbards area.
Police say the three incidents occurred at two homes on St. Margaret's Bay Road and a church on Shore Club Road between June 27 and Wednesday.
In two instances, nothing was taken, but police say one of the homeowners reported missing two laptops, cash, a battery charger, and an extension cord.
"The RCMP wants to remind residents to lock their doors and windows when not at home," the RCMP said in a news release.