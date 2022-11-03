Police investigate two deaths in Sturgeon Falls

Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing is investigating two deaths after crews responded to a residential structure fire in Sturgeon Falls on Wednesday.

Fire and police discovered the victims at the scene on Quesnel Riad after they responded around 9 a.m.

“While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times,” police said in a news release.

Investigators are working in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology service.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” police said.

“Residents of that area should expect to see a large police presence.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Nipissing West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.