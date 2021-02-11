RCMP in Pictou County is investigating after two men were stabbed early Wednesday morning in Priestville, N.S.

Police say at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 10, officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing. Upon arrival, police discovered a 33-year-old man from Westville, N.S. with stab wounds.

Roughly 30 minutes later, at 3:25 a.m., a 30-year-old man from Trenton reported to New Glasgow Regional Police that he had been stabbed.

Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both victims were stabbed by an unknown man at the same location in Priestville, N.S.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.