Police investigate vehicle break-ins in Erin

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in Erin.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, police included a compilation of security footage showing multiple attempted break-ins at several Hillsburgh residences on Nov. 17.

#WellingtonOPP investigate rash of vehicle entries in #Hillsburgh on Nov 17, 2021. Two persons of interest sought ^JC 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips @TownofErin @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/k0jeo3uIcm

Wellington OPP say they are looking for two persons of interest.

No further details have been given at this time.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.