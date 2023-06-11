Police investigate weapon and drugs found in a backpack: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a backpack was found in Waterloo with a weapon and drugs in it.

On Sunday, WRPS issued a media release about the discovery saying the backpack was initially found on June 2 around 9:30 p.m., in the area of Bluevale Street North and Harvard Place.

However the backpack wasn’t reported to police until June 10.

Police said that a gun and drugs were located inside the bag.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.