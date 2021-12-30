Halifax police investigate homicide at Brunswick Street business

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a homicide that happened in the city’s downtown Thursday.

At about 9:15 a.m., police responded to a weapons call at a business on Brunswick Street. Police say a man entered the business, attacked two men who were inside, and then fled the area on foot.

“A 55-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. A 66-year-old man who was injured during the altercation was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” read a release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested in the area a short time later and charges are anticipated.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages and too soon to comment on the motivation behind the incident,” read the release.

Doyle and Queen streets, along with Brunswick Street, between Sackville Street and Spring Garden Road, were closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, but have since been reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).