Police investigate weapons incident at Calgary junior high school

Calgary police are investigating reports of an armed individual who was spotted near a high school on Friday afternoon.

Officials tell CTV News officers were called to A.E. Cross School, on 37 Street S.W., at about 2 p.m. for reports of an unknown man waving what appeared to be a handgun.

According to witness reports and a police release issued Friday evening, the male pointed it at a number of students as they left the building and tried to steal a cell phone.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, police say.

The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

The suspect was described as a male between 15 and 18 years old who was about 1.82 metres (six feet) tall with a slim build. He was wearing a red, white and blue Champion brand windbreaker, grey pants and had a white bandage or cast on one arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

The investigation is ongoing.