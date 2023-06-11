Police investigate west Windsor shooting

Windsor police are seeking information as officers investigate an early morning shooting in the city’s west end.

Police say early Sunday morning, officers responded to the 3700 block of Vaughan Street after receiving a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who looked to have suffered a gunshot wound to one of his lower legs.

Anyone with information about the incident or video of the surrounding area is urged to immediately contact police.

