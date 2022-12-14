Police investigating 18 suspicious fires in Stormont and Glengarry
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help investigating 18 suspicious fires in the Glengarry and Stormont areas over a four-month period.
On Dec. 13, police issued an appeal for assistance after a suspicious fire at a vacant building in South Glengarry, more than 100 km east of Ottawa. It was the second fire at the location in the past two weeks.
Now, police, local fire departments and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are trying to determine possible relationships between the fires.
"The fires, in and around Glengarry and Stormont areas of SD&G started this summer. Most have involved vacant buildings, primarily in Glengarry," Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement.
The public is being asked to report any suspicious vehicles or people in their community.
Police are also offering the following tips for owners to protect vacant buildings:
- Secure unlocked structures
- Consider motion sensing cameras
- Ask neighbours to watch the property
- Make regular visits to view the property
Anyone with information about the suspicious fires can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
