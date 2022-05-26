Police investigating 4 armed carjackings in Scarborough; all believed to be connected

Toronto police say they are investigating four armed carjackings that happened within the span of two hours in Scarborough overnight and believe they are all connected.

The first happened at around 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday, in the area of McLevin Avenue and Greenspire Road.

Police said a person was in their driveway beside their vehicle when a man approached them with a handgun and demanded their vehicle.

The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Five minutes later, police responded to a carjacking in the area of Morningside and Sheppard avenues.

A person was in their vehicle in their driveway when a man approached them with a firearm and demanded their vehicle, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers then responded to a third carjacking at Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue, at 12:32 a.m.

A person was reportedly parking their vehicle when a man approached them, produced a handgun and demanded their vehicle.

The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

A fourth carjacking was reported 45 minutes later at 1:15 a.m., in the area of Pharmacy and McNicoll avenues.

A person was in their driveway when a man approached them, produced a firearm and demanded their vehicle.

Police said the suspect was unsuccessful and fled the area.

No one was injured in any of the incidents, according to police.

Investigators believe all four carjackings are related and said further information will be released when available.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477.

The city is currently dealing with a rash of carjackings as there have been more than 60 so far in 2022, surpassing the total number of carjackings in 2021.

Last week, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner’s Range Rover was stolen at gunpoint outside of a movie theatre in Etobicoke. He was uninjured in the incident.