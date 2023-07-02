Police investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrians on a northern highway

One person has died and two others were injured in a collision early Sunday morning on Highway 581 in Moonbeam, Ont., north of Timmins.

“James Bay OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) responded to a collision on Highway 581, Moonbeam, involving pedestrians where one person has died,” police said, in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m., Members of the Kapuskasing Detachment OPP detachment along with paramedic services from Timmins and the Moonbeam Fire Department responded to a crash involving a car and three pedestrians at the highway’s entrance to Twin Lakes, police said in a subsequent news release.

“One pedestrian 33 years-of-age is deceased,” said police.

“Two pedestrians 28 and 33 years-of-age sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospital.”

The three pedestrians are all residents of Kapuskasing.

No details have been released about the cause of the accident or the driver.

The OPP investigation into the collision is continuing with assistance from collision reconstructionists and technical traffic collision investigator unit.

The Ministry of Transportation said Highway 581 was closed in both directions at St Aubin Avenue in Moonbeam as of 4 a.m. on July 2 in an Ontario 511 tweet.

Ontario 511 stated the scene was cleared as of 1:22 p.m. Sunday.

“The Office of the Chief Corner for Ontario - Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is assisting,” said police.

“A post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.”

The deceased’s name has not been released.

This accident comes on the heels of the Northern Transportation Task Force releasing its final report to the province on was to improve safety and access to transportation services in northern Ontario.

