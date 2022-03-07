Police investigating after 2-year-old girl found dead in Prince Albert
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
Prince Albert police are investigating after a toddler was found dead.
On Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Third Avenue West to assist Parkland Ambulance, which was responding to a call of an unconscious infant, police said in a news release.
On arrival, a two-year-old girl was found dead. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
Officers with the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) criminal investigation division and forensic identification unit continue to investigate.
The public can expect an increased presence of police in the area for most of Monday, PAPS said.
