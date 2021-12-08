Police investigating after B.C. minister knocked down, injured outside legislature

Police are investigating after a B.C. cabinet minister was knocked down while walking home from the legislature in Victoria Tuesday night, according to a statement from Premier John Horgan's office.

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and B.C.'s Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, was "knocked to the ground" and suffered minor injuries, according to the premier's office.

In a statement, the Victoria Police Department said it was informed of the incident on Wednesday and is in the "early stages" of its investigation.

Police said they believe a Good Samaritan may have stopped to help Conroy after the incident. They're asking that person, as well as anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or has information about it, to contact them.

Neither the premier's office nor VicPD elaborated on the nature of the alleged attack. The premier's office referred questions about whether the assault was random or targeted to police, who did not address that aspect of the incident.

Horgan's office said the provincial cabinet "and the entire BC NDP caucus" are supporting Conroy "in any way that she needs" as she recovers.