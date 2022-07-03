Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning

Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.

Police were contacted around 9:30 a.m. with reports of the discovery of a body that was in the alley behind the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased male. They consider the death to be suspicious.

Nearby resident Peter Sooky says he was at church when officers were called.

Sooky says that his neighbourhood has seen petty thefts but not suspicious deaths.

"In this neighbourhood, this is serious," Sooky said.

"We get the occasional fender bender but nothing serious," he added. "When I came home, it was blocked off, and one of the constables told me they had found the body under some suspicious circumstances and other than that, they were tight-lipped as they were in the process of investigating it."

Investigators are speaking with nearby residents and gathering CCTV footage. Any residents who have information to share or CCTV footage are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Tyson Fedor