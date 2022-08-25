Police investigating after body discovered near Banff Trail

Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Banff Trail on Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a man found unresponsive on a road near the intersection of 18 Avenue/Victoria Crescent and 20 Street N.W.

EMS arrived and declared the man deceased on scene.

Officers are on scene, canvassing the area for witnesses, CCTV footage, and evidence in an effort to determine the cause of the man's death.

18 Avenue/Victoria Crescent and 20 Street N.W. are closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app.