Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes

Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.

Officers from the Temiskaming detachment were called Monday to where the body was discovered on Cemetery Road in Coleman Township, near Cobalt, OPP said in a news release.

"Further investigation revealed that the dog sustained two gunshot wounds and was left in the ditch on Cemetery Road sometime before April 8," police said.

"The dog is described as a medium to large-size black pit bull cross weighing approximately 60-70 pounds."

Pit bulls have been banned in Ontario since 2005.

Police are continuing the investigation and are asking the public for help identifying the person(s) involved.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, nearest police authority or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.