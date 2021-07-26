Police investigating after body reported in Nanaimo lake

Nanaimo RCMP say they are on the lookout after a body was reportedly spotted floating in Westwood Lake over the weekend.

Police say the sighting was reported on Sunday afternoon around 4:25 p.m.

At the time, a woman told police that she was paddle boarding near the south end of the lake when she saw the body. She then paddled to a nearby lifeguard station and called 911, according to RCMP.

First responders with the RCMP, fire department and BC Ambulance Service responded to the call.

Police say that Mounties and firefighters used the Nanaimo Fire Department's quick response vessel to search for the body, but were unable to find one.

An RCMP dive team also searched the southern portion of the lake but found nothing, police say.

RCMP officers then remained at the lake until the end of the day, and checked to see if there were any unattended cars left at the lake when parking closed. However, police say all vehicles were accounted for.

"There have been no further reports. Police will continue to monitor the area and are prepared to respond immediately should there be any further sightings," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.