Police investigating after brick thrown through window at Stratford high school

Stratford police are investigating after a window was smashed at Stratford District Secondary School.

On Monday, police said they received reports of a damaged window at the high school on Forman Avenue.

According to a release, officers discovered a brick had been thrown through a window of the school sometime between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Police say there is no evidence of a break and enter.

There are currently no suspects in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford police or Crime Stoppers.