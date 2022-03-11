Police investigating after bullets damage 2 homes in west Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after two homes in the same neighbourhood reported damage from bullets.
According to police, officers responded to a home in Lewis Estates at 206 Street and 94A Avenue after residents reported hearing a loud bang around 2 a.m. Thursday and later located a broken bedroom window and bullet in the wall.
That afternoon, police responded to a similar complaint at 205 Street and 95 Avenue. A bullet was also located in the wall of that home, EPS said.
"It is believed that both incidents occurred in the overnight or early morning hours of Wednesday, March 9 to Thursday, March 10," police said in a statement Friday evening.
"Due to the close proximity, police believe these incidents are related," EPS added.
No injuries were reported to police in either incident.
Residents of the area are being asked by EPS to check their homes for damage and review any security or dash cam footage for suspicious activity.
Anyone with information can contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
3 injured, 1 killed in two-vehicle crash north of EdmontonMounties responded to a two-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County Friday evening that killed one man and injured three others.
-
Russian space agency chief threatens to leave U.S. astronaut on space stationThe fate of a U.S. astronaut remains uncertain after the head of Russia’s space agency threatened to abandon him on the International Space Station.
-
'We're ready': Canadian military deployed in Latvia ready to defend NATO territoryThe Canadian military has completed a two-week training exercise with NATO troops stationed in Latvia as concerns rise that Russian troops could target the country next.
-
Albertans create clothing lines to support Ukrainian aid organizationsAlbertans with Ukrainian heritage are creating apparel lines as fundraisers to help those fighting and displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Kenney says province prepared to take over Keystone XL pipelinePremier Jason Kenney says Alberta is the best choice to supply energy to the United States and wants to revive the Keystone XL pipeline.
-
Group gathers in Baden to discuss the needs of Ukrainian refugeesA community group in Wilmot Township held a meeting Friday night to better understand the needs of Ukrainian refugees who may arrive in Waterloo Region and settle in rural communities.
-
Vancouver bakery temporarily changes name to remove the word 'Russian'A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages.
-
Hospital director allowed to grant 28-day leaves for Allan SchoenbornThe British Columbia Review Board has granted the director of a psychiatric hospital the discretion to allow up to 28 days of overnight leave for a man who was found not criminally responsible in the killings of his three children in 2008.
-
2 years and more than 4,000 deaths: the past and future of COVID-19 in AlbertaIt's been two years to the day since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic -- and as the province looks ahead, many health and science experts believe the worst is behind us.