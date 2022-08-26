Police investigating after bus hits pedestrian in downtown Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a bus driver hit a pedestrian Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Dresden Row and Spring Garden Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a Halifax Transit bus driver was travelling through the intersection when the bus collided with a pedestrian.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No other details about the man have been released.

Halifax Regional Police say the investigation is ongoing.