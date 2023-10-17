Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.

The animal has since undergone surgery and is recovering.

According to police, the incident was reported on Oct. 5.

Police say on Oct. 2, the cat escaped from a home on Maple Street. When the animal was found two days later, its owner discover it had been shot several time with a pellet gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.