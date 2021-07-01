Police investigating after child bitten by dog at daycare in Middle Sackville, N.S.

Police are investigating after they say a two-year-old child was bitten by a dog in Middle Sackville, N.S. on Tuesday.

Halifax District RCMP say around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, the force was notified a two-year-old child was bitten by a dog in Middle Sackville the day prior.

Police say the child was in surgery at the IWK Health Care Tuesday night, requiring 75 to 80 stitches.

Officers say they learned the bite happened while the child was at a daycare in Middle Sackville and the owner had not contacted police or called for an ambulance.

The department of community services and Halifax Regional Municipality animal compliance are assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.