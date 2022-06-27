Police investigating after death threats made towards two religious groups in video shot in Yonge-Dundas square

Toronto police’s hate crime unit is investigating after a video was posted on social media wherein an individual allegedly allegedly called for the death of members of two religious groups.

On Monday, police announced that they launched an investigation into an incident involving a video shot at Yonge-Dundas Square that was uploaded online last week.

Police said one person made comments "advocating the deaths of the two religious groups" in the video. They did not release further details about the incident.

Police said it is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).