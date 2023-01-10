Police investigating after driver assaults another driver with suspected tire iron in Dartmouth

Police are investigating an assault between two drivers that happened in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault that happened in a parking lot at 84 Main Street around 4:35 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man in a vehicle cut off another vehicle in the parking lot. Once both vehicles came to a stop, police say one man exited his vehicle and proceeded to assault the other driver and hit the other vehicle with what was believed to be a tire iron.

The man then fled the area in his vehicle.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 60s to 70s, with a big white beard. He was wearing a beige jacket, beige pants and a baseball hat at the time of the incident.

The man's vehicle is described as a gold-coloured Ford Taurus with a Nova Scotia license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.