Police investigating after Eglinton Crosstown LRT worker struck and killed by cement truck

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a cement truck at an Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site last month.

Police said the incident happened on the afternoon of May 25 in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road, where work is being done on Cedarvale Station.

A cement truck being driven by a 36-year-old man was “manoeuvering” to get into position at the construction site when it “made contact” with a worker, police said.

The worker, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cement truck driver remained on the site.

Metrolinx said the worker killed was a sub-contractor with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the consortium building the Crosstown LRT.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the worker’s loved ones and all staff working on the project,” the Crown agency said in a statement.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Crosslinx said it has launched an investigation into the incident and is cooperating with the police and the Ministry of Labour, who is also looking into the accident.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).