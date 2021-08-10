Police investigating after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
A driver has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton Tuesday afternoon, Peel police say.
First responders were alerted to a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 50 at Countryside Drive at around 2:15 p.m.
Paramedics said a man and woman were transported to hospital with life-threatening and serious injuries, respectively.
Shortly after, police said one driver had succumbed to their injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The Major Collision Bureau has been notified.
North and southbound lanes on Highway 50 are closed from Countryside Drive to Coleraine Drive as police investigate.
Witnesses are asked to contact 905-453-3311 ext. 3710 or provide information through Crime Stoppers anonymously.
COLLISION:
- Hwy 50/Courntryside Dr #Brampton
- 3 vehicle collision
- Unknown injuries at this time
- Road closures in place
- Use alternate routes
- Updates to follow
- C/R at 2:14 pm
- PR21-0273567
-
