Police investigating after firearms stolen from Canadian Tire in Dartmouth

Halifax police are investigating after a Canadian Tire store in Dartmouth Crossing was broken into while it was closed over the weekend for Christmas.

Police say a suspect was seen on video smashing a door to get inside the store on Dec. 24 just after 8:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a heavier set man, wearing gray sweat pants, a black hoodie and black ski mask. Police say the suspect appeared to be frightened by an audible alarm in the store and quickly left.

The suspect was seen entering the store again around the same time the next day, Dec. 25. He was seen wearing the same ski mask, but with blue jeans and a black jacket.

Police say a number of firearms and ammunition were taken during the break and enter on Dec. 25.

Anyone with information on this incident, or the suspect, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.