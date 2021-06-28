Police investigating after flagpoles flying Pride flags cut down in Norfolk County

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two flagpoles flying Pride flags were cut down in Norfolk County.

According to a release from the Norfolk County OPP, the flagpoles, located at two different addresses, were both intentionally cut down by the same person on Sunday.

Around 2:35 a.m., police say an unknown individual was captured on video surveillance cutting down a flag pole.

#OPP investigating 2 incidents of mischief @NorfolkCountyCA addresses after flagpoles flying the #pride flag were intentionally cut down by the same person. Do YOU recognize this individual or clothing worn? If so, please call 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/JLKkCgE7WL

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender builder and dark hair. He was seen wearing glasses, a camouflaged t-shirt with an off-colour pocket, light coloured shorts and a neck gator that covered the bottom part of his face.

Later that same night, at 2:58 p.m., two unknown males allegedly attended Delhi Secondary High School on James Street and cut down another flagpole with a Pride flag.

Officials believe the same suspects are responsible for both incidents after being caught on video surveillance at each location.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.