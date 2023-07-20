Police investigating after glass found buried in Fergus, Ont. park

A park in Fergus, Ont. has been temporarily closed after several pieces of glass and pottery were found buried in the sand.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the incident at Webster Park and believe the glass was placed there sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Webster Park will be closed for several hours while township staff ensure it’s safe to use, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

The #WellingtonOPP are investigating after several pieces of glass were found buried in the sand at Webster Park in @CentrWellington. It will be closed while Township staff ensure the park is safe to use. Anyone with info can call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips pic.twitter.com/t7aLBdDIKZ