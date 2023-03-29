Police investigating after gunshots fired in North York, male walks into local hospital
Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a busy intersection in North York Tuesday night.
Police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. after several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.
In a tweet, investigators confirmed that a firearm was discharged.
“We located several casings in the area,” Const. Alex Li told CP24 last night from the scene.
He said police were also notified that a male checked themselves into a local hospital with a “potential gunshot wound” that is possibly related to this incident. The victim’s injuries are listed as serious, he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
“Our investigators right now are looking into the matter. We’ve also enlisted the assistance of our gun and gangs team,” said Li.
“We’re trying to identify whether or not the two incidents are connected. … Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.”
Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with video footage from the area is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
