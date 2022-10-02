Police investigating after gunshots fired overnight in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after “evidence of gunfire” was found in Scarborough over night.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the Golfdale Gardens area, near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Confederation Drive.

No victims have been reported at this time, police said.

Confederation Drive is currently closed from Holton Road to Palacky Street.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.