Police investigating after high-speed confrontation on Highway 401 caught on video

Video showing a motorcyclist gesturing and then apparently punching the side mirror of a vehicle while travelling at highway speeds in southwestern Ontario has prompted an investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for information after the dangerous incident in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. on July 3.

It's unclear what might have sparked the incident, but the video -- filmed from the vehicle's back seat -- begins with the motorcycle rider making a rude gesture.

The rider, on a blue Honda CBR with a white tail, then lifts the visor of his helmet and appears to spit on the other vehicle's hood before moving to the front of the vehicle and then back and forth between the lanes.

When the rider pulls back beside the vehicle again, he appears to punch the driver's side mirror, which is left dangling from the side of the vehicle.

In a tweet posted Monday that included the video, OPP call the incident a case of mischief, and say they are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

#OxfordOPP investigating a mischief that occurred on #Hwy401 near #Woodstock W/B on July 3rd. If you have any info please contact #OPP 1-800-310-1122 or @CrimeStoppersOC 1-800-222-8477^pc pic.twitter.com/5gZpqrN2Gg