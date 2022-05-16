Police investigating after homeowner chases alleged trespasser through Oak Bay backyards

Oak Bay police say they're investigating after a homeowner spotted a man who they believed broke into their home, resulting in a chase.

Police say the resident came home on Tuesday afternoon and saw a man standing in their backyard. The homeowner suspected the man had just been inside their home, and chased them through several backyards, from the 600-block of Monterey Avenue to the 2200-block of Central Avenue.

Another neighbour said they spotted a man running through someone's backyard in the 700-block of Hampshire Road.

Police were called to the scene and used a police service dog to try to track down the man. However, he was not located.

OBPD adds that after speaking with several other neighbours, two other residents reported that someone had tried to enter their homes.

Police are reminding residents to keep their doors and windows locked.

Investigators are now looking for a man who's described as having tan skin and standing 5'3" with an average build. He has dark hair and a "scruffy appearance," according to Oak Bay police.

'STRANGER ASSAULT'

Oak Bay police are also investigating a random attack that occurred the same day, May 10.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crescent Road and Harling Point.

Police have released few details about the attack, including who the victim was and what occurred, but described the incident as a "stranger assault."

Investigators say they're searching for a white man in his late 20's who stands approximately 5'8". He has brown eyes, was clean shaven, and has short dark has that was shaved on the sides. He was wearing a dark puffy jacket that may have been Arc’Teryx brand.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.