Police investigating after kitten thrown out of car on Ontario highway

Ontario Provincial Police are making a public appeal for information after a kitten was thrown out of a moving vehicle along Highway 403 in Burlington on Friday morning.

Police say that the kitten was reportedly tossed out of a car in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Waterdown Road at around 10:45 a.m.

“The kitten is at a veterinarian being treated right now,” police said in a message posted to Twitter.

The extent of the kitten’s injuries is not immediately clear.

Police are urging anyone with information about what transpired to contact the Burlington detachment of the OPP.

