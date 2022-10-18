Police investigating after man allegedly offers youth a drive in Dartmouth
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a man allegedly offered a youth a drive in Dartmouth, N.S.
According to police, the youth was walking in the area of Belle Vista Drive and Spring Avenue when a vehicle stopped beside her around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the man driving the vehicle spoke to her and offered her a drive.
The youth left the area and reported the incident to a trusted adult, who contacted police.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a beard. The vehicle he was driving is described as a black SUV, possibly with an "A" in the plate number.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
Technology the size of a sesame seed making breast cancer treatment less painfulNew Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
-
Idling immunizers and a frustrated public: B.C. health official apologizes for botched vaccine rolloutConfusion and frustration have been building for weeks over delayed or non-existent vaccine invitations and CTV News has now learned significant technical issues contributed heavily to B.C.'s botched vaccine rollout.
-
-
Unprecedented water restrictions on Sunshine Coast amid fears communities could run outUnprecedented water restrictions take effect on the Sunshine Coast just before midnight Tuesday as severe drought conditions worsen.
-
Sault hospital closes to visitors as COVID-19 surgesThe Sault Area Hospital is closed to regular visitors on in-patient and emergency units.
-
Day highlights the need to attract and retain early childhood educatorsOn the day that recognizes their commitment and hard work, there are also calls for improved wages and value on the impact of early childhood education.
-
Barrie legion members gather for centennial celebration for one of their ownIt was a night of festivities at the Barrie Legion as members gathered to mark a major milestone for a veteran who dedicated much of her life to giving back to her country.
-
New building, more aircraft among goals as Hangar Flight Museum looks to triple its sizeThe goal for the Hangar Flight Museum is to have a new building in the next five years to house more aircraft and artifacts, according to executive director Brian Desjardins.